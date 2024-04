Israel's far-right national security minister was hospitalized with injuries after his official car overturned in a car accident, local media reported on Friday.

Itamar Ben-Gvir's vehicle overturned in an accident in the Israeli city of Ramla.

Ben-Gvir was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his injuries are reportedly not serious.

Images from social media showed Ben-Gvir's car flipping over after colliding with another vehicle.