Palestinian teen killed by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian teenager was killed on Thursday by Israeli army gunfire in the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

"The teen Khalid Raed Saleh Arouq (16) was martyred by Israeli occupation's live ammunition in the chest, in Ramallah," the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided several houses in the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh in the West Bank.

Clashes broke out between the Israeli forces and dozens of Palestinians during which live ammunition was used by the army, they added.

An Israeli soldier fired at a Palestinian girl at the northern entrance of the city of Hebron, they further said.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip which has killed over 34,200 people following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

At least 489 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,800 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















