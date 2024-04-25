Over 1,580 soldiers injured in Gaza conflict, military says

At least 1,584 soldiers have been injured in Israel's ground offensive in the Gaza Strip since last October, the military said on Thursday.

Some 321 soldiers were in serious condition in the ground attack that started on Oct. 27, 2023, military figures showed.

According to the military, some 247 soldiers are still receiving medical treatment at hospitals.

At least 606 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Gaza conflict since Oct. 7, including 261 in the ground offensive, the army said.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 34,300 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 77,300 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







