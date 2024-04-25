Another Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 141 since Oct. 7

One more Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday, taking the death toll since last October to 141, according to Gaza's government media office.

Mohammed al-Jamal, a reporter with Palestine Now news agency, lost his life when fighter jets struck his house in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the media office said in a statement.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 34,200 Palestinians have since been killed and 77,200 others injured amid a tight siege imposed by Israel, which left the entire population, especially residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.























