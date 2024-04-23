Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt conference in Italy

Students protesting Israel's war on Gaza disrupted a conference in Italy on Tuesday focused on its cooperation with other countries in scientific fields and space that was attended by ministers from the ruling coalition government.

They carried Palestinian flags and attempted to march to the conference venue at Valentino Castle in the city of Turin but were prevented by security forces.

One of the protesters managed to enter the venue, however, carrying a Palestinian flag.

Turin police announced that seven officers were injured in the incident.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her solidarity with the security forces.

She strongly condemned the protestors, saying on X that "the State (Italy) stands with those who protect the freedom and security of its citizens."

Recently, students at universities in various cities in Italy have been staging protests demanding that their schools halt scientific cooperation agreements with Israel.