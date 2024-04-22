U.S. base in Syria targeted with drone, rocket attacks

A base where U.S. forces are stationed in northeastern Syria came under attack late Sunday, according to local sources.

The base at the Kharab al-Jir airport in the town of Al Ya'rubiyah in Al-Hasakah province was targeted with unidentified kamikaze drones and rockets.

There has been no official statement regarding the attack so far.

Terrorist groups supported by Iran stationed on the western bank of the Euphrates River carried out rocket attacks on the U.S.-led international coalition base in Al-Omar oil field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Governorate on Feb. 28.

In recent times, U.S. military bases in Syria have come under attack by unidentified armed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ground-to-ground weapons.

Iran-backed groups occasionally launch attacks with rockets and UAVs on U.S. bases on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.















