Türkiye’s president arrives in Erbil, northern Iraq, for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on late Monday arrived in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.

The Turkish president was welcomed by Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the KRG, with an official ceremony at Erbil Airport.

Earlier, Barzani said on X: "I look forward to receiving President Erdoğan in Erbil and discussing pressing issues, including peace, stability and economic development."

He said that Erdoğan's "historic visit" to Erbil and Baghdad comes at a "sensitive time."

"It highlights the strong political, economic and security relations" between Iraq, its Kurdish Regional Government and Türkiye, he added.

Earlier on Monday, Erdoğan visited Iraq's capital Baghdad and held talks with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani.