Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli soldiers gathering off southern border

Lebanon's Hezbollah group announced on Sunday that it had targeted Israeli soldiers' deployment points in northern Israel.

In separate statements, the group said its fighters targeted "the deployment points of Israeli enemy soldiers southern Jal al-Alam site with Burkan missiles."

It added that the fighters also targeted "the modern espionage equipment that was raised in the vicinity of the Dovev Barracks with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly."

Hezbollah also reported targeting "a building used by (Israeli) enemy soldiers in the settlement of Shomera (the occupied Lebanese town of Tarbikha) with appropriate weapons."

The attacks came in response to the Israeli army's attacks on southern Lebanese villages and civilian homes, it noted.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side on the group's statements.

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that the town of Mays al-Jabal was subjected to intermittent artillery shelling.

Israeli aircraft launched a violent raid on the town of Naqoura, it said.

It also noted that the aircraft raided a three-story house in the town of Tair Harfa in south Lebanon's western sector.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.







