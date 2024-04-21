Kuwait’s emir names prime minister as his deputy

 Contact Us
Published April 21,2024
Kuwaiti Prime Minister-designate Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was sworn in on Sunday as the emir's deputy.

The move followed a decree issued by Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah appointing Sheikh Ahmad as his deputy when he is abroad, the state news agency KUNA reported.

The emir, who was sworn in in December, has yet to choose a crown prince, who would usually be his deputy.

Sheikh Ahmad was appointed by the country's ruler as prime minister after the government's resignation earlier this month.