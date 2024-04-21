Israeli army strikes 3 Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army struck military infrastructure containing Hezbollah fighters in three areas in southern Lebanon, in a third attack Saturday.

The army said on X that a military force from Brigade 6 observed fighters inside a military structure belonging to Hezbollah in Jebbayn in the district of Tyre.

"Fighter jets attacked the military infrastructure where Hezbollah members were present," it added.

Earlier Saturday, the army said in a statement that aircraft targeted a Hezbollah fighter inside a military building in the Ayta ash-Sha'b area in the Bint Jbeil district.

It added that simultaneously that airforce planes raided a fighter located inside a military structure belonging to the Lebanese group in Kafr Kila in the Marjaayoun district.

Hezbollah announced in separate statements the killing of three fighters -- Mubarak Hammieh, Hussein Dagman and Ali Harb-and said they "ascended as martyrs on the path to Jerusalem."

The group pointed out that "in response to the enemy's attacks, the latest being in Ayta ash-Sha'b, Kafr Kila, and Jebbayn," fighters targeted "two buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Metula settlement, with appropriate weapons."

It said separately that fighters also targeted "buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Shlomi settlement with appropriate weapons."

It noted that fighters targeted "surveillance equipment at the Hanita site with appropriate weapons and destroyed it."

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted "the Rweisat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba, and the deployment of enemy soldiers around it with artillery shells," as well as "the deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers east of the Even Menahem settlement with missile weapons."

Sirens also sounded Saturday in most areas of northern Israel near the Lebanese border, including Shlomi, Kiryat Shmona and Metula, due to the suspected infiltration of "hostile drones.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that six rockets were launched from Lebanon toward western Galilee without interception by the Israeli air defense system, noting that the incident "did not result in any casualties."

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 34,000 victims following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7.







