Uncertainty looms over blast at Hashd al-Shaabi headquarters in central Iraq

A general view shows the Kalso military base after it was hit by a huge explosion on late Friday, in Babil Province, Iraq April 20, 2024. (REUTERS)

Uncertainty surrounds an explosion at the headquarters of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia group in the Babil province in central Iraq that killed one person and injured eight others on Saturday.

The explosion prompted various reactions from the Hashd al-Shaabi militia group, the Iraqi army, Israel and the U.S.

HASHD AL-SHAABI MILITIA GROUP



Iraq's Hashd al-Shaabi militia group confirmed on Saturday that the explosion had occurred at its headquarters in the Kalsu military base in Babil.

In a statement, it said: "An investigation team immediately arrived at the scene," adding that the blast caused material losses and injuries.

Earlier on Saturday, Baghdad Today News Agency reported that "unidentified aircraft targeted the headquarters of Hashd al-Shaabi forces with two missiles at the Kalsu base in Babil province."

The local Shafaq News agency quoted an unnamed security source as recording the injury of three members of the Hashd al-Shaabi militia group during a missile strike targeting the Kalsu military base.

IRAQI ARMY'S REPORT



The Iraqi army reported that at least one member of Hashd al-Shaabi militia group was killed and eight others injured on Saturday in an explosion that targeted its headquarters.

In a statement, the Iraqi Security Media Cell said that one member of the Hashd al-Shaabi group was killed while eight others, including an army member, were injured as a result of an explosion.

The media cell also said that Air Defense Command report showed that there were no aircraft in the airspace of Babil before and during the explosion.

"The heroes of the Civil Defense in Babil and the supporting parties made great efforts, quick measures and reinforcements that prevented the fire from spreading to greater distances and were able to control it in record time," it said.

A specialized higher technical committee from civil defense and other relevant groups was formed to determine the causes of the explosion and fires at the site and surroundings of the accident area, the media cell added.

U.S., ISRAELI DENIAL



The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) denied reports Friday that Washington carried out airstrikes in Iraq.

"We are aware of reports claiming that the United States conducted airstrikes in Iraq today. Those reports are not true.

"The United States has not conducted air strikes in Iraq today," CENTCOM wrote on X.

Israel also said it was not involved in the blast, according to CNN, citing an official.



















