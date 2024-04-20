Top French diplomat, Palestinian premier discuss situation in West Bank, Gaza

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa over the phone discussed the situation in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, according to an official statement on Saturday.

In a statement on X, the French Foreign Ministry said Sejourne and Mustafa discussed a cease-fire in Gaza, the release of all prisoners, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to the statement.

Sejourne condemned "the unacceptable ongoing violence in the West Bank" during the meeting, it added.