Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli spy equipment in southern Lebanon

Using "appropriate" weapons, fighters of Lebanese group Hezbollah targeted spy equipment at an Israeli army site in southern Lebanon known as Bayad Blida, the group said in a statement Friday.

Along with exchanges of weapons fire across Lebanese-Israeli border areas, the official Lebanese news agency NNA reported Israeli raids on an area between the southern towns of Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, and also two missiles targeting a target in the town of Aitaroun.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah announced the death of one more of its fighters, bringing the group's fatalities in clashes with Israeli forces since last Oct. 8 to 280, according to an Anadolu tally.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 34,000 people following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.