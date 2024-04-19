DEATH TOLL FROM ISRAELI ARMYS RAID IN NORTHERN WEST BANK RISES TO 7

Death toll from Israeli army's raid in northern West Bank rises to 7

The death toll of Palestinians from the Israeli army raid in the city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank, rose to seven, local media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the Israeli army started a major military campaign in Tulkarem and two refugee camps there-the Nour Shams refugee camp and the Tulkarem refugee camp.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said a 16-year-old boy was killed by gunshots from the Israeli forces in the Tulkarem refugee camp.

The official Palestine TV also reported that five more Palestinians were killed inside a home in the Nour Shams refugee camp by the Israeli forces.

It added that the Israeli army prevented ambulances from reaching the targeted home.

Earlier, Wafa news agency said that the Israeli army killed a Palestinian in the Nour Shams refugee camp.

The Israeli army's bulldozers left a wide scale of destruction of the infrastructure and homes in Tulkarem and its two refugee camps, according to local sources.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

More than 470 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,800 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.







