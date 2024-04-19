At least 9 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the besieged Gaza Strip late Thursday, according to local media.

Fighter jets struck a house sheltering displaced people inside the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City, leaving four people dead and others injured, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Another airstrike targeted a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood north of Gaza City, killing three people, while 15 others remained under the rubble, Wafa said.

Two more people were killed in another attack on a house in the New Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the broadcaster said.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, in which nearly 1,200 people were killed.

Nearly 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 76,800 others have been injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.