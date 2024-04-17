UN SECURITY COUNCIL EXPECTED TO VOTE ON PALESTINES UN BID SOON

The UN Security Council is expected to vote soon on a draft resolution prepared by Algeria recommending Palestine's admission as a member of the UN.

"Draft resolution on the State of Palestine membership to the United Nations put in blue by @AlgeriaUN on behalf of the Arab Group," Palestine's mission to the UN said Tuesday.

When the Security Council approaches the final stage of negotiating a draft resolution, the text is printed in blue.

The draft resolution is expected to be voted on Thursday during the Security Council ministerial session on the Middle East.

It is highly likely that the U.S. will veto it, however.

U.S. Deputy Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood previously said that the U.S. position on Palestine's bid has not changed.

"Our position is that the issue of full Palestinian membership is a decision that should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians," Wood told reporters.

In 2011, Palestine submitted a bid to become a full UN member but failed to secure the required support from Security Council members.

However, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour announced on April 2 that he had sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres requesting that their membership application be reconsidered.

On April 3, Guterres wrote a letter to the UN Security Council calling for the consideration of Palestine's request.

The process of admitting new UN members has begun in the Security Council. Following discussions, the council is expected to refer the matter to the Committee on the Admission of New Members.

If the committee responds positively, the UN Security Council must vote, with none of its permanent members exercising their veto power and at least nine out of 15 members voting "in favor" of a positive outcome.

If the council approves, the matter is referred to the UN General Assembly. Membership approval in the 193-member UN General Assembly requires a two-thirds majority vote.

Since 1974, Palestine has been participating at the UN as an observer.