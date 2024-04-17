It is obvious that Netanyahu is trying to drag our region to war: Turkish FM

Türkiye and other countries of the region do not want others to bring their own conflicts to this geography, the Turkish foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"We, as countries of the region, don't want third parties to bring their own conflicts to this geography," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a press conference alongside his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha.

"We have been reiterating Israel's moves would cause a regional war. Last week showed such a risk is still here to stay," he said, referring to Iranian drone and missile attack against Israel, which stoked fears of a regional war.

"It is obvious that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to drag the region into a war to ensure his grasp on power," Fidan said.

The top Turkish diplomat said Türkiye is "striving to realize two-state solution," and conducting diplomacy to achieve it.

He said he also held talks with chairman of Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar. "Hamas officials told me they will abolish the armed wing and continue as a political party when a Palestinian state is established," Fidan said.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar has been conducting diplomacy for the Gaza Strip, which has been suffering from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7, 2023 when Hamas killed over 1,200 Israelis during a cross-border incursion. The subsequent Israeli attacks have so far killed over 34,000 Palestinians. "Türkiye's role in solving the crisis is crucial," he added.









