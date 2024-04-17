Israeli army carries out over 40 raids across Gaza in past 24 hours

This picture taken from Israel's southern border with the Gaza Strip shows Israeli army vehicles driving along the border with the Palestinian territory on April 16, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Israeli army on Wednesday said it carried out over 40 raids across the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Israeli army claimed that the raids targeted Hamas military infrastructure, including rocket launchers, booby-trapped buildings, observation posts, underground sites, and other infrastructure.

The Hamas group is yet to comment on the Israeli army's statement.

On Tuesday night, an Anadolu correspondent reported that seven Palestinians, including four children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home for the Abu Hannoud family in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

The Gaza-based Interior Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that seven police personnel and other passers-by were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a police car in Gaza City.

In a third incident reported late Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, left 11 civilians killed, mostly children.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 33,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 76,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.



















