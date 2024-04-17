Hamas says Israeli aggression in Gaza signals failure of army

A Palestinian youth looks out of a window at buildings destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis, on the southern Gaza Strip on April 16, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The Palestinian group Hamas said Tuesday that the "Zionist madness" directed against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip reflects the failure of the Israeli army in the face of the resistance.

"The Zionist madness against civilians signals the complete failure of the occupation army in front of the resistance and a reflection of Zionist terror from larger developments,'' Hamas leader Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement on Telegram.

He highlighted "the Nazism of the occupation army, as revealed in some images at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, where the worst massacre in the world against the health sector was committed.''

"The participatory American and supportive Western position towards Zionist madness has been and remains a factor in the expansion of the conflict in the region," he added.

On Monday, the Gaza Media Office found a mass grave of Palestinians buried by the Israeli army in the courtyard of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex during its military operation at the hospital.

Israel has waged a military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 33,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 76,600 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















