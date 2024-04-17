Denmark to shut down embassy in Iraq

Denmark on Tuesday decided to shut down its embassy in Baghdad, Iraq at the end of May, just short of three years after it last reopened in June 2021.

"After the Danish command over NMI ended in May 2022, Denmark still had a significant military contribution to the mission until the beginning of 2024," a statement from the Danish Foreign Ministry said, referring to the NATO Mission Iraq. But a smaller number of Danish personnel will continue to contribute to the mission, it said.

"With the majority of the Danish military contribution withdrawn, a key task for the Danish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, has been completed. Therefore, the Danish government has decided to close the embassy as of 31 May 2024," the statement announced.

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen also said that the diplomatic operations are being wrapped up since the Danish role managing NATO's mission in Iraq had "ceased," virtually ending a significant presence of Danish soldiers and civilians in Iraq.

The embassy was previously shut down in 2012 because "the phasing out of Danish bilateral engagement" was "nearing completion." It opened eight years later to allow Denmark to take over the NATO mission.