UN human rights office says resolving 'catastrophic situation' in Gaza must remain 'priority'

A Palestinian boy stands among the rubble of his destroyed house in Al Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, 15 April 2024. (AFP Photo)

Amid rising tension between Israel and Iran in recent days, the UN human rights office on Tuesday urged states to resolve the situation in Gaza on "priority."

"The UN human rights office urges all states with influence to do everything in their power to halt the increasingly horrific human rights and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the rising violence and targeted attacks in the West Bank, and the heightened risk of wider escalation of the conflict in the Middle East," OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"Resolving the catastrophic situation of civilians in Gaza must remain a priority," Shamdasani underscored.

Stressing that Israel continues to impose "unlawful restrictions" on the entry and distribution of humanitarian assistance, she reiterated the call for an immediate cease-fire.

"The hostages must be released and full unfettered humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow immediately," she said. "Those delivering or trying to access humanitarian assistance must never be attacked."

The spokesperson stated that "no area" of the Gaza Strip has been "spared from Israel's bombardment."

Tensions have been high across the occupied territory amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which left nearly 33,800 people dead since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 468 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since then, according to the Health Ministry.