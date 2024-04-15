ISRAEL UNHAPPY WITH CHINAS FAILURE TO CONDEMN IRANS ATTACK: DIPLOMAT

Israel is "unhappy" with China's failure to condemn Iranian attacks on Israel over the weekend, according to an Israeli diplomat in Beijing.

Speaking at press briefing, Yuval Waks, a senior official at the Israeli embassy in Beijing, said Israel's expectation from China was strongly condemn the attacks and acknowledge Israel's right to self-defense.

"We did not see that, unfortunately. Therefore, we were unhappy with the statement," Waks said.

Acknowledging the strong bilateral ties between China and Iran, Waks emphasized Israel's deep concerns regarding Iran's "adverse role" in the region and its support for "terrorist groups".

"Nevertheless, we have conveyed our deep concerns about Iran's negative role in our region and its support for terrorist groups to our Chinese counterparts," Waks added.

On Sunday, China said it is "deeply" concerned about the current escalation and called on relevant parties to remain "calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions" in the Middle East.

"China calls on the international community, especially influential countries, to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement in response to Iran's retaliatory drone strikes on Israel.

The ministry said the escalation is the latest manifestation of spillover from the Gaza conflict, "so the pressing task now is to earnestly implement UN Security Council Resolution 2728 and end the Gaza conflict as soon as possible."

On March 25, the UN Security Council passed a resolution, demanding an immediate cease-fire for the month of Ramadan, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages and the urgent need to expand the flow of aid into Gaza.

Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, in which at least 13 people were killed, including seven military advisers.