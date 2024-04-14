Israel’s War Cabinet convenes amid Iranian retaliatory attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his War Cabinet late Saturday as Iran launched dozens of drones toward Israel following last week's attack on the Iranian Consulate in Syria.

Participants will discuss the latest developments regarding Iran's military attack on Israel, Israeli public broadcaster, KAN, reported.

The Israeli army confirmed early Saturday that Tehran launched dozens of drones toward Israel, with the drones expected to take between seven to nine hours to reach Israel.

At least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed, including two top generals, in a missile attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1.

Tehran has blamed Israel for the attack.




















