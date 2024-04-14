Israel calls off response to Iranian attack at last minute: State media

Israel called off its immediate response to Iran's overnight drone and missile attack at the last minute after a phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, Israeli public broadcaster reported on Sunday.

"The absolute majority in the war cabinet and the ministerial council supported an immediate response with a direct attack on Iranian territory, but the phone conversation between Biden and Netanyahu changed the decision that had already been made," the broadcaster said.

It suggested that "the security apparatus in Israel still supports a response to the Iranian attack, but not necessarily immediately."

Earlier on Sunday, the war cabinet convened at the Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv to weigh a response to Tehran.

The security council authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and war cabinet member Benny Gantz to determine how Israel will respond to Iran's attack, which was in retaliation for an April 1 strike in Damascus that killed several of its military commanders.

Gantz said in a televised statement that "we will make Iran exact the price" when the time is right.