Iran vows ‘decisive response’ to countries opening airspace to Israel

Iran has vowed a "decisive response" to any country that opens its airspace to any Israeli attack against Tehran.

"Countries that open their airspace and land routes for Israel to attack Iran will receive our decisive response," Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said in statements cited by local media.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed Saturday that it had launched dozens of drones and missiles at Israel in response to last week's attack on its consulate in Syria.

The Israeli army said the drones are expected to take hours to reach their targets.

At least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed, including two top generals, in a missile attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1.

Tehran has blamed Israel for the attack.