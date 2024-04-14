Iran says ‘necessary warning’ sent to U.S. amid retaliatory attacks on Israel

Iran said late Friday that it had sent a "necessary warning" to the U.S. over its retaliatory attack on Israel following last week's missile attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on X that he had held discussions with his counterparts in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Cyprus.

"The terrorist attack carried out by the Israeli regime on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, and its violation of international law and Vienna conventions, has been put on the agenda,'' Amir-Abdollahian added.

"I explained our country's position and emphasized that the necessary warning has been directed to the US," he continued.

Iran launched late Friday dozens of drones towards Israel amid escalating tensions between the two regional rivals.

At least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed, including two top generals, in a missile attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, Syria, on April 1.

Tehran has blamed Israel for the attack.






















