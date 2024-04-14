Hamas submits response to Gaza cease-fire proposal to mediators

Smoke rises during an Israeli military operation in Al Nusairat refugee camp south of Gaza City,12 April 2024. (EPA Photo)

Palestinian group Hamas said on Saturday it submitted its response to Egypt and Qatar regarding the proposed cease-fire in Gaza with Israel.

In a statement it reiterated its demands for a permanent cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli army from Gaza Strip, return of the displaced and allowing more humanitarian aid into the enclave.

"We confirm our readiness to reach a serious prisoner exchange deal with Israel," the statement added.

Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 hostages taken.

A previous deal in November saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.

The U.S., Qatar and Egypt have tried to broker an agreement to release the remaining Israeli captives.

The conflict has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

