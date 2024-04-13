Israeli warplanes strike Palestinian homes in Gaza refugee camp

Israeli warplanes targeted on Saturday evening Palestinian homes and property in the northern part of the Al-Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza Strip, resulting in widespread destruction in the area, witnesses said.

Israeli aircraft targeted dozens of residential homes, roads, and infrastructure in the camp.

Meanwhile, Gaza media office said Israel also targeted three schools in the facility, resulting in casualties.

The Israeli army committed six massacres in the camp over the past 24 hours, killing 19 people and injuring more than 200 others, it added.

The Al-Nuseirat refugee camp has been subjected to an unexpected Israeli military operation since Wednesday.

The war that started last October after Hamas launched a cross-border offensive on Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.

Israel has also destroyed much of the Gaza Strip, and imposed a strict blockade on the enclave, bringing its population of more than 2 million on the verge of famine.



















