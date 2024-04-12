2 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in northern West Bank on 3rd day of Eid

At least two Palestinians were killed and two others injured on Friday, the third day of the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr, by Israeli army gunfire in the northern West Bank.

"Two Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces early morning near Tubas in the northern West Bank," the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

It added that "a Palestinian man was killed after Israeli forces opened gunfire at his vehicle in the city of Tubas."

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that "its crews dealt with one death and two injuries from Israeli army bullets during the storming of Al-Far'a camp near Tubas."

It explained that one Palestinian sustained serious injuries to the neck, adding that the injured were transferred to the Turkish Tubas Governmental Hospital.

The Israeli army arrested a volunteer paramedic while transporting one of the injured people from Al-Far'a camp, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society added.

Eyewitnesses also told Anadolu that the Israeli army stormed the Al-Far'a camp near Tubas and clashed with dozens of Palestinians.

The Israeli army carried out several incursions into the Jenin, Nablus, Tulkarm, and Qalqilya governorates, and towns in the Hebron and Bethlehem governorates, according to eyewitnesses.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 461 Palestinians have since been killed and around 4,750 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza, where more than 33,500 people have been killed.