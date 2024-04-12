1 Palestinian killed, 10 others injured in settler attack on eastern Ramallah

One Palestinian was killed and 10 others were injured on Friday in an attack carried out by dozens of Israeli settlers on a town on the eastern outskirts of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted the Health Ministry as saying that "a martyr from the town of Al-Mughayyir was brought to Palestine Medical Complex in the city of Ramallah, while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its teams dealt with 10 live bullet injuries, one of them very serious, in the town."

Marzouq Abu Na'im, deputy head of the Al-Mughayyir town council, told Wafa: "At least 1,500 settlers, protected by the occupation army, continue their killing and burning acts against citizens throughout the town, where they burned more than 40 houses and a vehicle."

Local sources said a local "was martyred by settlers' bullets inside his house, as settlers besieged a house in the town."

Palestinian medical sources told Anadolu that the injured were subsequently transferred for treatment to a medical clinic in the town.

Eyewitnesses said that dozens of settlers attacked the town from the eastern side, firing shots toward several houses, which resulted in clashes with dozens of citizens.

The eyewitnesses said a large number of settlers were present at the entrance of the town, under the protection of the Israeli army.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas last Oct. 7.

Simultaneous with the ongoing offensive on Gaza, settlers stepped up their attacks in the West Bank, while the Israeli army escalated its operations, resulting in the killing of 462 Palestinians, injuring about 4,750, and the arrest of 8,145, according to Palestinian sources.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza, where more than 33,600 people have been killed.







