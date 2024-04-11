Jordan sends another 100 aid trucks to Gaza

Jordan said it sent another 100 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies for the Gaza Strip along with more batches of aid airdropped on Thursday, the second day of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday.

According to the Jordan news agency Petra, the aid trucks will pass through the King Hussein Bridge and the Sheikh Hussein Bridge border crossings.

Head of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, Hussein Shibli, said the number of Jordanian aid trucks sent to Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023 has jumped to 887.

Meanwhile, Jordan also airdropped six more batches of humanitarian aid, including clothing, food, and relief supplies, for Palestinians in northern Gaza.

The airdrop involved two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, and one each from the Egypt, the U.S., Germany and the Netherlands.

The war that started last October after Hamas launched a cross-border offensive on Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians.

Israel has also destroyed much of the Gaza Strip, and imposed a strict blockade on the enclave, bringing its population of more than 2 million on the verge of famine.