At least 10 killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza on 2nd day of Eid holiday

At least 10 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip on Thursday, second day of the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, according to local medical sources.

Fighter jets struck a marketplace in central Gaza City, leaving eight people dead and several others injured, the sources said.

Two others lost their lives in Israeli shelling of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the sources said.

Casualties are also feared in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house next to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, witnesses said. Israeli warplanes also struck two houses in the same city.

The Israeli army has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

The war has killed more than 33,500 people and injured over 76,000 others, causing mass destruction, displacement and bringing its population of more than 2 million on the verge of famine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.