Hezbollah claims to have killed, injured several Israeli soldiers in attack on military post

The Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah on Monday said several Israeli soldiers were killed or injured in an attack on a gathering near a military post in northern Israel.

The group said in a statement that after precisely monitoring Israeli soldiers' movements, Hezbollah fighters attacked the soldiers with artillery shells near the military Hanita post in northern Israel.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said its fighters have shelled the Israeli army's sites at Ruwaisat Al-Alam and Zebdine in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

Hezbollah said it conducted a precise airstrike "using a drone" to target the Israeli army's naval Ras al-Naqoura base.

The Israeli army has yet to respond to Hezbollah's statements.

Earlier on Monday, Hezbollah mourned the deaths of two more fighters in clashes with Israeli forces on Lebanon's border with Israel.

The new fatalities bring the total number of Hezbollah fighters killed in clashes with Israeli forces to 272 since October 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu tally.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The escalation comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 33,200 Palestinians following a Hamas attack last October.





















