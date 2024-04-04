Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hits house in northern Israel: Report

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck a house in northern Israel, an Israeli media outlet reported Wednesday.

"Hezbollah operatives fired an anti-tank missile at Metula in the Galilee finger, which hit a house in the northern neighborhood of the settlement. There were no casualties. The IDF is attacking the source of the fire," said the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

The Lebanese Hezbollah group has not commented on the report.

The Israeli Defense Ministry announced late Wednesday an expansion of its operations "against Hezbollah and other entities threatening us, striking our enemies across the Middle East."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said a war in the north would pose a "tough challenge" for Israel but it would be "devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon."

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.









