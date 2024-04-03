Missile attack from Lebanon targets northern Israel: Media

At least 14 missiles were launched from Lebanon on Tuesday evening towards the city of Nahariya and settlements in western Galilee in northern Israel, Israeli media reported.

Two missiles were intercepted, and seven fell in open areas, Yedioth Ahronoth daily said without specifying the fate of the remaining rockets.

For the first time since last November, sirens sounded in the city of Nahariya earlier in the night, according to the newspaper.

There have been no reported injuries as of yet.

Meanwhile, Haaretz daily reported that the Israeli army responded to the sources of the missile launches in neighboring southern Lebanon.

For its part, Hezbollah said in a statement that it targeted the settlement of Ghush Haziav near Nahariya with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

A Lebanese woman was seriously injured on Tuesday following an Israeli airstrike targeting the border town of Yarine, according to the official Lebanese news agency.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 33,000 people following a cross-border attack last Oct. 7 by the Palestinian group Hamas that killed some 1,200.

















