Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Israel continue to trade attacks amid border tension

Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces exchanged cross-border attacks on Wednesday as escalation continued to grow along Lebanon's border with Israel.

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted with missiles a newly established command post behind the Branit Barracks in northern Israel.

Hezbollah fighters also attacked with missiles the Raheb site and a gathering of Israeli soldiers near the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Israel artillery shelling, meanwhile, targeted the border towns of Ayta ash-Shab, Ramyah, Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab in southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

Separately, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said its peacekeepers continue to work on the ground despite increased tensions.

"We continue to carry out our activities, including patrols, and our essential work with the parties to de-escalate and reduce tension in the area," UNIFIL said in a statement.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged cross-border attacks since last October, in the deadliest conflicts since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 33,000 people following a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

More than 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Lebanon since the clashes erupted last October. Nearly 20 Israelis have been killed, according to Israeli figures.