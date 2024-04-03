Bodies of foreign aid workers killed in Israeli attack in Gaza reach Egypt

The bodies of some World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers who were killed in Gaza, lay inside an ambulance at the Gaza border crossing in Rafah, Egypt, 03 April 2024. (EPA Photo)

The bodies of World Central Kitchen (WCK) employees killed in an Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip reached the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing on Wednesday, according to the Al-Qahera News television channel.

The international charity organization confirmed that seven of its humanitarian aid workers were killed Monday in an Israeli strike.

"The WCK team was traveling in a deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the WCK logo and a soft skin vehicle," it said in a statement.

Despite coordinating movements with the Israeli army, the charity said the convoy was hit as it was leaving the group's warehouse in the southern city of Deir al-Balah, where the team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on a maritime route.

"This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable," said CEO Erin Gore.

The seven workers killed were nationals from Australia, Poland, the UK, Palestine, as well as a U.S.-Canada dual citizen.