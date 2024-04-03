3 killed, several injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

At least three people were killed and several others injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the besieged Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the official news agency Wafa.

Fighter jets struck a house in the central Gaza Strip, leaving one person dead and injuring others, Wafa said.

Another Palestinian was killed and several people injured when Israeli forces shelled a group of Palestinians near the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern city of Khan Younis.

A Gazan man also lost his life in Israeli shelling in the Zaitoun neighborhood east of Gaza City, Wafa said.

The Israeli attacks came despite a UN Security Council resolution on March 25 that called for a cease-fire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. While Hamas welcomed the resolution, Israel vowed to continue its war in Gaza until destroying the Palestinian group.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed around 1,200 people.

At least 32,975 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,577 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last week asked it to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.


















