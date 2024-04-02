US destroys Houthi unmanned surface vessel in Red Sea in 'self-defense'

The US destroyed an unmanned surface vessel launched by Yemen's Houthi group in the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday.

"At 9 a.m. (Sanaa time) Apr. 1, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed an Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist unmanned surface vessel (USV) in self-defense," CENTCOM said on X.

CENTCOM said it determined that the vessel presented a "threat" to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

"These actions are necessary to protect our forces, ensure freedom of navigation, and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition and merchant vessels," it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks.