UN Security Council 'needs to do more' for Gaza, says French envoy

Describing the situation in Gaza as "catastrophic," the French envoy to the UN on Monday stressed the need for the UN Security Council to "do more" for Gaza.

Speaking to the press prior to a closed consultation session, Nicolas de Riviere called for "the full and immediate implementation of Resolution 2728" and stressed that "France is convinced that the Security Council should live up to its responsibilities."

The resolution 2728 compels Israel to commit to a cease-fire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Fourteen countries of the 15-member Council voted in favor of the resolution while the U.S. abstained.

Saying that the resolution penned by the E10 group was a "turning point," de Riviere noted that the Security Council "needs to do more, it cannot wait any longer."

Regarding the closed session, the French envoy said they will submit a "comprehensive draft resolution" that "deals with the most pressing matters."

"It calls for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza without a time limitation. It also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages," he said, adding that it condemns attacks that took place on Oct. 7 and also urges for an immediate and full humanitarian access.

Stating that the draft will also include provisions for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and for it to be controlled by the Palestinian Authority, the French envoy also emphasized the importance of a two-state solution.

De Riviere expressed that a cease-fire during Ramadan alone is insufficient, underscoring the need for a permanent solution. He stated that France will take action on the resolution after necessary consultations.