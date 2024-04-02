Jordan’s king calls for immediate Gaza cease-fire during phone call with Palestinian leader

Jordan's King Abdullah II called Tuesday for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip during a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the royal court said on Tuesday.

Abdullah emphasized the urgent need for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the protection of civilians, and ensuring an adequate and sustainable delivery of aid, it said in a statement.

Abbas, for his part, hailed Jordan's support for the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, efforts to halt the Israeli war on Gaza, and rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians, the statement added.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

More than 32,900 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,494 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war, now in its 179th day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which last week asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.



















