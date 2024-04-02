Canada 'horrified' by Israel killing of aid workers in Gaza

A destroyed car of the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) sits along Al Rashid road, between Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 02 April 2024. (EPA Photo)

Canada on Tuesday condemned Israel's deadly attack on aid workers in the Gaza Strip and demanded a full investigation.

"I am horrified to hear reports of the IDF strike taking the lives of 7 World Central Kitchen employees in Gaza yesterday, including a Canadian citizen," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly wrote on X.

Noting that "Canada expects full accountability for these killings," Joly underscored that they will "convey this to the Israeli government directly."

"Strikes on humanitarian personnel is absolutely unacceptable. International humanitarian law must be respected," she said.

U.S.-based charity World Central Kitchen (WCK) confirmed that seven of its humanitarian aid workers were killed in the Israeli strike on Monday.