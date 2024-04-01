Israel carries out airstrikes near Damascus, injuring 2 civilians

Israel carried out airstrikes late Sunday on positions near the Syrian capital Damascus, injuring two civilians, according to Syrian state media.

Citing military sources, SANA news agency reported that "around 21:30 (1830GMT) this evening (Sunday), the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting several points in the vicinity of Damascus."

"The Israeli aggression resulted in the injury of two civilians and some material losses."

Israeli authorities have not released a statement so far on the strikes.

Damascus and its surrounding areas are known to host Syrian forces, Iran-backed terrorist groups and elements of the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has periodically launched attacks on Iranian-backed groups and military points belonging to the Syrian army in Syria.









