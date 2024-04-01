Another journalist killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 138 since Oct. 7

One more Palestinian journalist was killed in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll from Israel's ongoing offensive to 138 since last October, according to Gaza's government media office on Monday.

Mohammad Abu Skheil was killed in an Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the media office said in a statement.

The Israeli army withdrew from the facility early Monday after a 14-day raid, leaving behind dozens of people dead and a massive trail of destruction, according to witnesses.

The media office accused the Israeli army of killing and detaining 700 Palestinian civilians during its raid on the medical complex.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas early Monday accused Israel of committing atrocities during its raid on the hospital.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

At least 32,845 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 75,400 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war, now in its 178th day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.



















