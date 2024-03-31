Another Palestinian journalist killed in Gaza, death toll rises to 137 since Oct. 7

A Palestinian photojournalist was killed in an Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip, taking the death toll of journalists to 137 since last October, Gaza's government media office said on Sunday.

The media office said Abdulwahab Awni Abu Oun was killed in an attack on his home in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 people.

Nearly 32,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,300 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which on Thursday asked Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.



















