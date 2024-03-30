Hamas vows to 'keep flame of resistance burning' in face of Israeli war

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas pledged on Saturday to "keep the flame of resistance burning" in the face of the Israeli occupation, stressing that the "Al-Aqsa Flood operation is an extension of our people's journey to defend their land."

"On the 48th anniversary of Land Day, the Al-Aqsa flood is an extension of our people's journey in defending the land and the holy sites until our legitimate rights are given and our aspirations for liberation and return are achieved," the movement said in a statement.

"Land Day will remain an eternal national symbol and an honorable milestone in the history of our people's struggle," Hamas said.

The group stressed that the Palestinian people "draw inspiration from this day in their ongoing journey, the signs of steadfastness, sacrifice, and defiance, to keep the flame of resistance burning in the face of the occupation, its fascist government, and the herds of settlers."

The Land Day, March 30, is an annual day of commemoration for Palestinians of the events of that date in 1976 when the Israeli authorities confiscated vast areas of Palestinian land.

This year, Land Day comes amid an Israeli deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, in addition to causing mass destruction, displacement and famine conditions.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







