ISRAELI PREMIER REJECTS MOSSAD CHIEFS POSITIVE NOD TO HOSTAGE SWAP, GAZA CEASE-FIRE DEAL WITH MEDIATORS

Israeli spy agency Mossad chief David Barnea gave a positive nod to the possibility of a hostage swap deal with Hamas during his recent meeting with mediators in the Qatari capital Doha, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected it, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Barnea believed that an agreement with Hamas was possible, but Netanyahu objected to the details when presented to him, Channel 12 television reported, citing unnamed sources.

According to the channel, the proposal includes the release of 40 Israeli prisoners in exchange for the unconditional return of northern Gaza residents to their homes.

It is also reported that Netanyahu considered the proposal "weak" from Israel's perspective and ordered preparations for the occupation of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli Security Cabinet members Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot also supported Barnea's position, but they did not prevent Netanyahu from opposing and rejecting the agreement, the media outlet said.

Under Barnea's leadership, an Israeli delegation traveled to Doha on March 18 for talks on a hostage swap and a Gaza cease-fire.

Israeli media said negotiations with Hamas officially began with the arrival of a delegation led by the Mossad chief.

Nitzan Alon, in charge of Israeli military captures and missing persons, was a member of the delegation. The talks were expected to last about two weeks, Channel 12 said.















