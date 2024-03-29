HAMAS SAYS WORLD COURTS ORDER ON ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO ISRAEL REQUIRES ENFORCEMENT MECHANISM

The Palestinian Hamas group has said the order issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), demanding Israel for additional provisional measures, including "unhindered" delivery of aid to Gaza, requires an enforcement mechanism to compel Israel to apply it.

In a statement on Thursday, Hamas said the ICJ's order on additional provisional measures "must be accompanied by an enforcement mechanism imposed by the international community to oblige (Israel) to immediately implement it."

Hamas also said Israel has consistently flouted the international decisions, the last of which was the UN Security Council resolution on an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

"This behavior confirms that this terrorist entity (Israel) acts like it is above the law and accountability, owing to the cover it is provided from the U.S. administration," the statement added.

On Thursday, the world court indicated additional provisional measures, including "unhindered provision" of aid to Gaza, in the ongoing genocide case against Israel on South Africa's request.

"The catastrophic living conditions of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have deteriorated further," said the ICJ order, referring to the change in the situation since its interim ruling on Jan. 26.

Israel began its onslaught on the Gaza Strip after the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border offensive by Palestinian group Hamas, in which about 1,200 people were killed.

Since then, Israel has killed more than 32,500 Palestinians in its relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave, besides causing mass destruction, displacement, and shortage of basic necessities. Palestinians have been facing famine almost six months into the devastating campaign.

South Africa filed a case at the ICJ in late 2023, accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

It had asked the court to rule on interim measures, including that Israel immediately cease its military operations in Gaza, take reasonable measures to prevent the genocide of Palestinians, and ensure that displaced people return to their homes and have access to humanitarian assistance.

South Africa on March 6 requested additional provisional measures based on the change in the situation.

The ICJ said it indicated new measures since the provisional measures in the earlier order "do not fully address the consequences arising from the changes in the situation."











