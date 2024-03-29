1 killed in Israeli drone strike on car in southern Lebanon

One person was killed on Friday in an Israeli drone attack on a car in the town of Bazouriyeh, Tyre district of southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The targeted vehicle was engulfed by fire, and the body was removed by the Islamic Risala Scout Association, the agency said, adding that the presence of a second person was being verified.

Tension has flared between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel along the shared border since the Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Palestinian group Hamas, triggering the war in Gaza.

In the clashes, more than 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Lebanon, while nearly 20 in Israel.

The current escalation is said to be the deadliest since the 2006 Lebanon War.















