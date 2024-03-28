UAE sends 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

A woman walks past damaged and destroyed private houses in the village Velyka Pysarivka, which lies just five kilometres from the Russian border, in Sumy region on March 24, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The United Arab Emirates sent 50 tons of aid materials to Ukraine, according to the country's official news agency WAM.

The UAE continues to dispatch aid to Ukraine to mitigate the suffering of the Ukrainian people affected by the war, the agency said on Wednesday.

The humanitarian aid, comprising 50 tons of food materials, was sent on Wednesday to Ukraine via air, passing through Poland to reach its destination, it added.

It was also reported that the Emirati diplomatic mission in Poland will oversee the delivery of the aid to Ukraine.

The report stressed that Abu Dhabi will continue its assistance to Ukraine, noting that since the outbreak of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the country has rendered humanitarian assistance to Kyiv and established an aerial aid bridge, in addition to a $100 million aid package for Ukrainian civilians.

Russia launched what it called a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
















